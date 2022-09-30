👨‍🏭 Drupal Project Development Template

If you are a Drupal developer, use this free, online template as a guide!

“The people behind the Drupal project have been hard at work for over 18 years, building one of the most powerful open-source platforms available.”

“Drupal developers wrangle code to shape your business needs. They can help you with back end functionality like routing and permissions, administer content type modifications (such as text fields), manage nodes, and help write custom modules on top of those existing features.”

A Drupal site builder is someone who builds Drupal sites with point and click in the admin UI without writing much or any custom code. There is a lot to remember as a Drupal developer, so we compiled a list of things to keep in mind. Copy this template into your workspace and get to developing!