🔏 Docker Secure Deployment Guidelines Template

Given today’s rapidly growing cloud-based IT market, there is strong demand for virtualization technologies. Unfortunately, however, most virtualization solutions are not flexible enough to meet developer requirements and come with very high overhead costs.

Docker helps reduce that overhead by using OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers, which are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries, and configuration files. They can communicate with each other through well-defined channels, and they allow developers and system administrators to seamlessly deploy containers for applications and services required for business operations.

However, since Docker utilizes the same kernel as the host system to reduce the need for resources, inadequately-configured containers can be exposed to significant security risks.

This free itemized list suggests hardening actions that can be undertaken to improve the security posture of Linux Docker containers on Linux-based hosts.

