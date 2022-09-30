👨‍🔧 Docker Enterprise IT Operations Checklist Template

We’ve designed this free operations checklist to be a quick and easy way to account for all the infrastructure, orchestration management, image distribution, security, network storage and logging and monitoring you need to get Docker up-and-running in enterprise environments.

Account for some of the more technical aspects that often go overlooked if you’re not a seasoned IT pro like how to integrate Docker with your existing systems or disaster recovery using this checklist.

Use this free operations checklist when designing and deploying Docker in an enterprise environment to speed up your team or organization’s move to production!

Account for infrastructure, orchestration management, image distribution, security, network, storage, logging and monitoring, integration, disaster recovery, and testing.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! ⚡

Credit: github.com/nicolaka/checklist