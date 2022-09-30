Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Make sure you've taken care of all the odds & ends before launching your project! Free Startup Engineering Task List Template.

🚀 Django Production Launch Checklist Template

Make sure you’ve taken care of all the odds & ends before launching your project.

So you’ve started your own Django site? Awesome! It’s time to get ready for the launch by taking care of all the odds and ends. Use Taskade’s Django Production Launch Checklist to ensure everything is in order with this helpful checklist of topics including content, SEO optimization/analytics, security, and accessibility. With a completion estimate for each item and helpful links sprinkled throughout (don’t forget about that server review!), it’ll be like having your very own personal assistant here to help out.

This is Taskade’s version of Vinta’s Django Production Launch checklist. Make sure you’ve taken care of all the odds and ends before launching your project! This task list covers topics including content, accessibility, SEO optimization/analytics, and security.

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Celery Tasks Checklist
Celery Tasks Checklist
API Security Checklist
API Security Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Quality Assurance Testing
Quality Assurance Testing
Tech Stacks Checklist
Tech Stacks Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.