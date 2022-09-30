Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Build great Django apps! Free Startup Engineering Team Task List Template.

📱 Django Apps Checklist Template

Build great Django apps!

It’s finally here! Your all-inclusive checklist for making Django apps. Whether you are a Python guru, new to programming, or any other type of Django enthusiast then this product is for you. The perfect way to double-check all the steps and be confident in your app before releasing it into cyberspace and easy to navigate so that at a glance you can quickly determine what needs ta improve on if anything !

Django calls itself the Web framework for perfectionists with deadlines—it is a Python-based free and open-source web framework that follows the model-template-view architectural pattern. If you (and your team!) are interested in building Django apps, or are already super experienced in doing so but want to double-check and make sure, this checklist will come in handy!

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

