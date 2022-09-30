🧮 Audit PBC Request Checklist Template

Gather and compile all necessary information for your audit PBC request.

What Is a PBC List?

A PBC list, otherwise known as a Prepared by Client, Provided by Client, (PBC), or Audit Request list, is a formal examination of an organization’s financial statements and records to ensure they are accurate and in compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and standards.

PBC lists come in all shapes and sizes and can come in digital formats that help track PBC items. Its contents are also dynamic, which means that it can change during the engagement.

The items on a PBC list are usually specific requests for information or documents that the auditors need to review in order to perform their audit procedures. These items may include documents such as contracts, invoices, bank statements, and other financial records. The auditors may also request access to certain systems or records, such as accounting software or inventory records.

The PBC list is an important tool for both the auditors and the organization being audited. It helps the auditors to focus their efforts on the most important areas of the audit and ensures that they have the necessary information to complete their work.

It also helps the organization being audited to understand what is expected of them and to prepare for the audit by gathering the required information and documents in advance.

What Are PBC Lists Used for?

The contents of a PBC list are unique to an audited organization. However, they usually include supporting documents such as financial statements, policies, and reports auditors can refer to before, during, and after the engagement.

PBC lists help organizations prepare and keep track of the documents they need to submit to the auditor before the engagement. The quality of the PBC list and the provided documents can significantly impact the length of the audit.

The purpose of a PBC list is to provide the auditors with the information they need to complete their audit procedures and verify the financial statements’ accuracy.

Why You Should Use a Pbc Checklist Template

Audits are time-consuming and it’s safe to say that most of us hate them. Here are some reasons why you should be using a PBC checklist template for your next audit:

To ensure compliance: A PBC list helps you gather and provide the necessary information and documentation needed for an audit. List down everything you need and provide the information as requested for a quick and smooth audit. To prepare for future audits: Having a PBC list template in place can help your business to easily gather and provide the necessary information and documentation for future audits, which can save precious manhours. To improve transparency and credibility: Providing a complete and accurate PBC list helps to demonstrate your business’s commitment to transparency and credibility. This can be beneficial in building trust with stakeholders and potential investors.

