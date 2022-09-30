Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Protect your APIs from attacks with the API security checklist template! Account for the most important security counter-measures when designing, testing, & releasing your API.
Application Programming Interface (API) allows different applications to interact with each other. APIs act as an intermediary layer processing data between systems. This template will help you make sure your API is secure and free from vulnerabilities.
Since APIs are becoming increasingly popular, they are also vulnerable to different risks. API security is all about protecting APIs from attacks. Organizations must put security countermeasures in place when designing, testing, & releasing their APIs.
Our API security checklist template provides tips and best practices for protecting your APIs. It includes detailed sections like authorization, access, input, and many others.
Create an API Security Checklist with Taskade
There are two main reasons for the lack of secure APIs. Either companies don’t know about best practices and how to implement them, or they simply don’t have time to do it properly.
You can either spend hours trying to figure out all the security countermeasures yourself or you can use this checklist as a shortcut. It’s up to you!
Copy this template into your workspace now and start making your API more secure today!
This is a free checklist of the most important security counter-measures to take when designing, testing, and releasing your API. Familiarize yourself with best practices related to authentication, access, input, processing, output, and CI & CD.
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!