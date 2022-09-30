Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Best practices to boost the performance of your Angular applications! Free Startup Engineering Remote Team Task List / Checklist Template.

⚡️ Angular Performance Checklist Template

Best practices to boost the performance of your Angular applications.

Angular is a powerful framework for building modern web applications, but it’s also complex.

It can be hard to keep track of all the things that can slow down your application, or cause memory leaks and other performance issues.

The Angular Performance Checklist was created to help you avoid common pitfalls when working with Angular apps. By following these best practices you’ll be sure to see some improvements in your app’s performance!

This free checklist contains a list of best practices to help boost the performance of your Angular applications! It covers a variety of topics, ranging from server-side pre-rendering and application bundling to runtime performance and change detection optimization.

The list is divided into two main sections:

  1. 🌐 Network Performance – Best practices to improve your application’s load time, including methods for latency and bandwidth reduction.
  2. 🏃‍♂️ Runtime Performance / Optimizations – Best practices to improve your application’s runtime performance, including change detection and rendering-related optimizations.

Most of these practices are valid for both HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2, unless otherwise stated 👍

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

Credit: https://github.com/mgechev/angular-performance-checklist

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Celery Tasks Checklist
Celery Tasks Checklist
API Security Checklist
API Security Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Quality Assurance Testing
Quality Assurance Testing
Tech Stacks Checklist
Tech Stacks Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.