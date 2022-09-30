Best practices to boost the performance of your Angular applications.

Angular is a powerful framework for building modern web applications, but it’s also complex.

It can be hard to keep track of all the things that can slow down your application, or cause memory leaks and other performance issues.

The Angular Performance Checklist was created to help you avoid common pitfalls when working with Angular apps. By following these best practices you’ll be sure to see some improvements in your app’s performance!

This free checklist contains a list of best practices to help boost the performance of your Angular applications! It covers a variety of topics, ranging from server-side pre-rendering and application bundling to runtime performance and change detection optimization.

The list is divided into two main sections:

🌐 Network Performance – Best practices to improve your application’s load time, including methods for latency and bandwidth reduction. 🏃‍♂️ Runtime Performance / Optimizations – Best practices to improve your application’s runtime performance, including change detection and rendering-related optimizations.

Most of these practices are valid for both HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2, unless otherwise stated 👍

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

Credit: https://github.com/mgechev/angular-performance-checklist