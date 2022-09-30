Use our AI outliner template to help you organize and summarize your writing.

Tired of staring at a blank screen and struggling with writer’s block? We feel you. We’re excited to introduce Taskade AI, particularly the /expand command in Taskade, which can help you overcome writer’s block with just one click.

Here’s how it works: type the /AI command in Taskade, select /Expand, and let our editor work its magic. It’ll take your original sentence and expand upon it to help you communicate your ideas more effectively. Whether you’re writing an essay, report, or email, the /expand command can help you get unstuck and keep the words flowing.

So next time you’re feeling stuck and battling writer’s block, give Taskade a try. With a few keystrokes and clicks, you can unlock your writing, get inspired, and have a fully expanded sentence that takes your writing to the next level.