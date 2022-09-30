AI Article Writing

Are you tired of the back-and-forth and delays that come with traditional writing and collaboration? It can be frustrating to work on a project with a team when you’re not all in the same place simultaneously. But with Taskade’s AI writer, you can enjoy the benefits of real-time collaboration and get your articles written faster and smarter, all on the same page.

When you open up a Taskade project, invite your team members, and start using the /AI command to summarize, ask, rewrite, and expand, you can all work together in real-time, making changes and adding suggestions as you go.

It’s like having a virtual writing workshop right at your fingertips. You don’t have to wait for someone to get back to you with their changes – you can see and respond to them instantly. Best of alll, you and your team can work across multiple views on the same project, editing in List View, Mind Map, and more. And it’s more fun, because you get to work with your team and bounce ideas off each other in real-time.

But the real magic happens when you use the /AI command to get assistance with your writing. Need to summarize a long article? /AI can do it for you in seconds. Struggling to find the right words? /AI can rewrite and rephrase your sentences to help you communicate your ideas more effectively. And if you want to take your writing to the next level, you can use /AI to expand upon your ideas and add depth and detail.

So if you want to speed up your writing and collaboration process, and get a little help from AI along the way, give Taskade’s AI writer a try. You’ll be amazed at how much faster and smarter you can write with a little assistance from our AI technology. 🤓