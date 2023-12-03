Develop a plan for integrating social media into our website [URL] to enhance engagement and cross-channel visibility. Choose the most relevant social platforms for our target audience and objectives. Embed social media feeds to display real-time updates on the website. Add social sharing buttons to content pages to increase shareability. Create social media login options for a simplified user experience. Plan regular social media content that links back to the website, driving traffic and engagement. Track and analyze the impact of social media integrations on website metrics and user behavior.