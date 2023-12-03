Conduct thorough SEO keyword research to guide the content creation and optimization for our website [URL]. Utilize various keyword research tools to identify high-potential search terms relevant to our business and industry. Analyze search volume, competition, and user intent behind each keyword. Group keywords strategically for use in website copy, blog posts, and metadata. Prioritize a mix of short-tail and long-tail keywords to capture a broad audience. Provide a keyword map for website sections and content pieces to ensure consistent usage across the site.