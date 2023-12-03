Design an informative and useful footer for our website [URL], including links to main pages, social icons, and contact information. Begin by defining the key pages and sections that should be included in the footer. Craft a visually appealing layout that is easy to navigate. Specify the placement and style of social media icons, ensuring they are linked to our official profiles. Include contact details such as phone number, email address, and physical address if applicable. Ensure that the footer is consistent with the overall website design and branding.