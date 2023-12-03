Set up a content distribution network (CDN) for our website [URL] to enhance content delivery speed globally. Evaluate and select a CDN provider that meets our technical requirements and budget. Integrate the CDN into the websites infrastructure to cache content at multiple, geographically diverse servers. Configure settings for optimal performance and security. Provide guidelines for managing and updating the CDN settings. Monitor CDN performance and make adjustments as necessary to ensure fast load times and a positive user experience for international visitors.