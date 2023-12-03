Conduct a detailed competitor analysis to understand their SEO strategies and identify areas where our website [URL] can improve. Analyze competitors keyword rankings, backlink profiles, content approach, and website structure. Identify gaps in their strategies that we can capitalize on. Use insights gained to refine our own SEO tactics, focusing on weaknesses and strengths relative to the competition. Craft an action plan to improve our search rankings and outperform competitors. Provide continuous monitoring to adapt to changes and maintain a competitive edge.