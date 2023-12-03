Build product landing pages for our new product [Product Name] to showcase its [Features] and [Benefits]. Start by defining the key features and benefits of the product. Create visually appealing and informative landing pages that highlight these features and benefits effectively. Specify the layout, imagery, and content structure for each landing page. Ensure that the landing pages are user-friendly, mobile-responsive, and optimized for conversion. Include compelling calls to action that encourage visitors to learn more or make a purchase. Provide design mockups and content guidelines for the landing pages.