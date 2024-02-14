Improve website usability for [Website Name] to increase user satisfaction and reduce bounce rate. Begin by conducting a thorough usability assessment of the website, identifying pain points and areas for improvement. Create a plan to enhance navigation, layout, and content organization. Specify changes to improve mobile responsiveness and load times. Consider user feedback and implement user-friendly features. Prioritize accessibility and ensure compliance with web standards. Provide a timeline for implementing these improvements and a strategy for ongoing usability testing.