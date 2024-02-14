Design responsive web pages for our platform [Platform Name] to ensure a good user experience on multiple devices. Start by defining the key features and functionalities of the platform. Create wireframes and mockups for various pages, including the homepage, user dashboard, and product listings. Specify design elements, layout, and navigation that adapt seamlessly to different screen sizes and resolutions. Ensure consistency in branding and user interface elements. Provide design prototypes for review and testing across various devices.