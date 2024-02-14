Create design wireframes for our platform [Platform Name] to translate user needs and business goals into effective design solutions. Begin by defining the key features and functionalities of the platform. Consider user personas and their requirements. Develop wireframes that outline the layout, navigation, and user interface elements. Specify the placement of key components, such as buttons, forms, and content sections. Ensure that the wireframes align with the platform's objectives and provide a clear visual representation of the user experience. Provide wireframe drafts for review and refinement.