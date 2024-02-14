Develop a visual branding strategy for our platform [Platform Name] to establish a strong brand identity and emotional connection with users. Define the brand's values, personality, and unique selling proposition. Translate these into visual language with a distinctive color scheme, typography, imagery, and graphical elements. Ensure visual branding is consistently applied across all user touchpoints, including the website, mobile app, marketing materials, and social media. Create branded templates and guidelines for team members to use in their work. Assess the effectiveness of the visual branding strategy in communicating the brand narrative and resonating with the desired audience.