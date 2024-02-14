Design a clear and user-friendly navigation for our website [Website Name] to enhance the user experience. Begin by assessing the websites content and structure. Create an intuitive navigation menu that organizes content logically and prioritizes key pages or sections. Specify menu labels, drop-down menus if applicable, and any additional navigation elements such as search bars or breadcrumbs. Ensure that the navigation is responsive and accessible across devices. Provide a wireframe or visual representation of the proposed navigation for review and implementation.