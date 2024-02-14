Create a comprehensive style guide for [Website Name] to maintain consistency in design. Start by defining the core design elements, including typography, color palette, and visual elements, that represent our websites identity. Specify guidelines for layout, spacing, and alignment to ensure a uniform look and feel across all pages. Address responsive design principles for different devices. Provide examples and usage instructions for different design components, such as buttons, forms, and navigation menus. Include accessibility guidelines and ensure the style guide is user-friendly for all team members.