Create intuitive user flows for our platform [Platform Name] to enhance user experience. Begin by defining the key user tasks and goals. Develop user flows that guide users seamlessly through the platform's features and functionalities. Specify the logical sequence of steps, interactions, and decision points. Consider user personas and their needs at each stage of the flow. Ensure that the user flows prioritize clarity, efficiency, and ease of navigation. Provide wireframes or diagrams to visualize the proposed user flows for review and refinement.