Analyze the value chain for a [company] in the [industry], identifying primary and support activities that are key to creating value for its customers.

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

More Prompts

SWOT Analysis AI Prompt

Please conduct a SWOT analysis for a [company] in the [industry] sector, identifying key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that can influence its strategic direction.

Gap Analysis AI Prompt

Conduct a gap analysis for a [company] in the [industry], identifying the gaps between its current performance and its strategic objectives, along with recommendations to bridge those gaps.

TOWS Matrix AI Prompt

Create a TOWS Matrix for a [company] in the [industry], linking its internal strengths and weaknesses with external opportunities and threats to formulate strategic options.

Core Competence Model AI Prompt

Identify the core competencies of a [company] in the [industry] using the Core Competence Model, discussing how these can be leveraged for competitive advantage.

VRIO Framework AI Prompt

Evaluate the resources and capabilities of a [company] in the [industry] using the VRIO Framework to determine if they confer a sustainable competitive advantage.

Bowman’s Strategy Clock AI Prompt

Utilize Bowman’s Strategy Clock to assess the competitive positioning of a [company] in the [industry], comparing its price and value proposition with competitors.

GE-McKinsey Matrix AI Prompt

Construct a GE-McKinsey Matrix for [company]’s business units in the [industry], evaluating them on the dimensions of industry attractiveness and competitive strength.

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

Blue Ocean Strategy AI Prompt

Outline a Blue Ocean Strategy for a [company] in the [industry], identifying ways to create uncontested market space by redefining the existing industry boundaries.

Balanced Scorecard AI Prompt

Develop a Balanced Scorecard for a [company] in the [industry], incorporating financial, customer, internal process, and learning and growth perspectives to measure performance.

PESTEL Analysis AI Prompt

Perform a PESTEL analysis for a [company] in the [industry], identifying political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal factors that may impact its business operations.

Ansoff Matrix AI Prompt

Apply the Ansoff Matrix to identify growth strategies for a [company] in the [industry], exploring options for market penetration, market development, product development, and diversification.

