Write a sales prospection email to [First Name], who has shown an interest in our product. Begin by acknowledging their previous interaction or interest in our product. Highlight the key benefits and features of the product that align with their needs and preferences. Offer a personalized incentive or discount to encourage them to take the next step. Provide clear contact information and a call to action for them to reach out or make a purchase. Express enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve their needs and answer any questions they may have.