Develop a product demo plan for conducting engaging demos that highlight the key features and benefits of our product/service to potential clients. Start by defining the goals of the demos and the target audience. Create a detailed script or outline for the demo presentation, emphasizing the most compelling aspects of the product/service. Specify the demo format, whether it's live, recorded, or interactive. Include strategies for addressing common questions or objections from clients. Provide guidelines for conducting successful demos that leave a lasting impression and encourage client engagement.