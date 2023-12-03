Generate a cold DM idea that will compare my [Product/Service] to similar options on the market and persuade my [Ideal Customer Persona] to choose us with clear and compelling evidence. Craft a message that highlights the unique benefits, features, and advantages of our [Product/Service] over competitors. Include data, testimonials, or case studies to support our claims. Ensure the message is personalized and resonates with the recipient's needs and pain points. Encourage engagement and a call to action that directs them to learn more or make a decision.