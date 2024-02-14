Plan and execute virtual open house events for [Real Estate Agency Name] to showcase properties to potential buyers and tenants remotely. Select platforms and tools for hosting live tours, ensuring high-quality video and interactive features. Develop a schedule of virtual open houses, including pre-event marketing to attract attendees. Train agents on conducting engaging and informative virtual tours, addressing questions in real-time, and following up with participants. Evaluate the effectiveness of virtual open houses in generating leads and adjust strategies as needed.