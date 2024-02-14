Develop a series of negotiation scripts for real estate agents at [Real Estate Agency Name] to use during lease negotiations with potential tenants. These scripts should cover various scenarios, including initial offers, counteroffers, and addressing common tenant concerns. Incorporate persuasive language and negotiation techniques that reflect the agency’s values and leasing policies. Ensure the scripts are adaptable for different property types and tenant profiles. Provide guidance on effective communication strategies to build rapport and facilitate successful negotiations.