Outline a plan for [Real Estate Agency Name] to re-engage with individuals who have previously interacted with their website or listings but did not convert. Detail targeting strategies using website analytics and CRM data to identify key audience segments. Suggest content and messaging tailored to these segments’ interests and behaviors, with the goal of guiding them back into the sales funnel. Include recommendations for channels and tools that can automate and optimize the remarketing efforts, such as social media platforms, email marketing, and ad retargeting technologies.