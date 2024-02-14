Explain the process of conducting property appraisals to determine the market value of real estate properties for [Real Estate Agency]. Discuss the importance of analyzing comparable property sales, assessing the property’s condition, and understanding local market trends. Provide guidance on selecting and working with qualified appraisers. Suggest tools or software that can assist in gathering necessary data and compiling comprehensive appraisal reports. Emphasize how accurate appraisals benefit property selling, buying, and financing decisions.