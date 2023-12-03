Explain the Two-Minute Rule and help me identify tasks related to [a specific project or daily tasks] that I can complete immediately to build momentum and a sense of accomplishment. Start by explaining the concept of the Two-Minute Rule, which suggests that if a task can be completed in two minutes or less, it should be done immediately rather than postponed. Then, provide a list of tasks related to [Project/Task] that fit this criterion and can be tackled quickly. Include a brief description of each task and why completing it promptly can be beneficial.