Create a mind map for [Topic/Problem] to visually represent ideas, concepts, and connections, helping me identify new insights and opportunities. Begin by defining the central topic or problem at the center of the mind map. Branch out with key ideas and subtopics related to the central theme. Use lines, colors, and shapes to illustrate relationships and connections between ideas. Encourage creative thinking and brainstorming to uncover potential solutions or innovative approaches. Continue expanding the mind map with additional details and branches as insights emerge.