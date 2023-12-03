Apply the Five Whys method to [Problem/Issue] to uncover the root cause and identify potential solutions. Start by stating the problem clearly and concisely. Then, ask 'Why?' five times, each time probing deeper to understand the underlying causes. Document the answers to each 'Why?' question. Once you've reached the fifth 'Why?', analyze the answers to determine the root cause of the problem. Finally, brainstorm and propose potential solutions or corrective actions to address the root cause and prevent recurrence.