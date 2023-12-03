Design a morning and evening routine to help me establish consistency, discipline, and a productive mindset throughout my [Day-to-Day Activities]. Start with a morning routine that includes activities like setting clear daily goals, practicing mindfulness or meditation, and engaging in physical activity. Specify the time for waking up and the sequence of activities. For the evening routine, focus on winding down, reflecting on the day, and preparing for the next day. Include relaxation techniques, journaling, and reviewing progress toward goals. Ensure that both routines align with your goals and values and promote overall well-being.