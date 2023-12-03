Help me reframe negative thought patterns around [Topic] into positive ones and suggest techniques to maintain a more optimistic mindset. Begin by identifying common negative thoughts or beliefs related to [Topic]. Provide guidance on how to challenge and reframe these thoughts with evidence and positive affirmations. Offer mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress and anxiety related to [Topic]. Share strategies for fostering a positive outlook, including gratitude journaling, visualization, and goal setting. Emphasize the importance of self-compassion and self-care in maintaining a positive mindset.