Compile and create all necessary legal documents for the roll-out of new features on our website [website URL]. Identify potential legal implications of the new features and develop user agreements, privacy updates, and disclaimers as required. Collaborate with the development team to understand the features in detail. Anticipate user questions and concerns; incorporate clear, instructive language into the documents. Ensure all documentation reflects current legal requirements and is easily accessible to users. Set up an internal review process before releasing the new features to the public.