Create an organization system for the digital assets of our legal department pertaining to our website [website URL]. Start by categorizing documents such as policies, contracts, and compliance records. Implement a digital asset management (DAM) system for easy retrieval and version control. Define access permissions and security measures to protect sensitive information. Plan for a regular review process to update or archive outdated assets. Provide training for legal department personnel on the DAM system and document the procedures for maintaining the organization of assets.