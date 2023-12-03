As a legal advisor, evaluate the implications of a subpoena received by our website [website URL] for user data. Review the subpoena for legality, jurisdiction, and scope. Advise on our rights and obligations, including any potential conflicts with our privacy policy or user agreements. Draft a response plan that includes steps for validating the subpoena, engaging with law enforcement, and where applicable, notifying affected users. Recommend internal policies for the handling of such requests in the future to ensure consistency and legal compliance.