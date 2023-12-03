Create an outreach email to [Name] at [Company Name] with the website [Company URL], offering a press release for distribution. Begin with a friendly introduction of yourself and your company. Highlight the synergy between your respective entities and the mutual benefits of the press release. Explain the significance and objectives of the press release, summarizing its key points. Enclose the document and suggest additional resources if needed. Seek their interest in sharing the release and ask for feedback or requirements for collaboration. Include your contact details for any further discussions and arrangements.