Conduct a security audit on the given [Code Repository]. Identify vulnerabilities related to data leaks, injection attacks, and poor authentication mechanisms. Provide code fixes and best practices to mitigate these risks. Begin by reviewing the codebase thoroughly, focusing on areas where sensitive data is handled, inputs are accepted, and authentication is implemented. Identify potential security weaknesses and document them. Offer specific code changes, such as input validation, encryption, and authentication improvements, to address these vulnerabilities. Include best practices for secure coding to prevent future issues.