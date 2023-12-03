Analyze the scalability of a [Software System]. Identify potential bottlenecks and suggest architectural changes to handle increased load. Provide cost estimates for scaling the system. Begin with a comprehensive assessment of the current system's architecture, including hardware and software components. Analyze performance metrics and usage patterns to pinpoint scalability challenges. Outline architectural changes or optimizations needed to address these challenges and accommodate increased user load. Calculate the projected costs of implementing these changes, considering hardware upgrades, software licenses, and maintenance. Provide a timeline for the scalability enhancements.