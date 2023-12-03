Analyze the performance bottlenecks in the provided [Code Snippet]. Recommend changes to improve speed and efficiency. Provide before and after benchmarks to quantify the improvement. Ensure the recommendations adhere to the [Coding Standards]. Begin by conducting a code review to identify potential bottlenecks, such as inefficient algorithms or resource-intensive operations. Propose code optimizations, such as algorithmic improvements, caching, or parallel processing, to address the bottlenecks. Provide benchmark measurements before implementing the changes and after to demonstrate the performance improvement achieved by the recommended optimizations while adhering to the specified coding standards.