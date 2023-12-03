Create a component library for a [Project Type] using [Frontend Framework]. Identify the reusable UI elements, such as buttons, cards, and modals, that can be standardized. Provide code snippets and usage guidelines for each component, including variations and customization options. Ensure consistency in design, functionality, and accessibility across the library. Specify best practices for integrating the components into the project. Include documentation for developers to easily reference and utilize the component library to streamline UI development.