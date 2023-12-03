Design a RESTful API for a [Project Type]. Provide endpoint URLs, request-response structures, and HTTP methods for each endpoint. Include comprehensive documentation that details the functionality of each endpoint, required headers, and possible response codes. Specify the data formats (e.g., JSON, XML) for requests and responses. Define authentication and authorization mechanisms if applicable. Ensure that the API design follows REST principles for scalability, consistency, and simplicity. Include sample requests and responses to illustrate usage.