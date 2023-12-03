Conduct an accessibility audit for a [Web Application]. Identify areas that do not meet WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) guidelines. Provide recommendations and code fixes to improve accessibility. Begin by defining the scope of the audit, including the specific pages or components to be assessed. Use automated accessibility testing tools and manual testing to identify issues. Document findings, including violations of WCAG guidelines and the impact on users. Provide actionable recommendations and code examples to remediate accessibility issues, ensuring compliance with WCAG standards. Include a timeline for implementing the fixes.