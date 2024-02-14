Implement conversion rate optimization (CRO) strategies for [Agency Name]'s website to improve the user experience and increase conversion rates. Analyze current website performance, identify barriers to conversion, and propose changes in design, content, and user flow. Test different versions of web pages (A/B testing) to determine the most effective elements. Focus on optimizing calls to action, forms, landing pages, and navigation to guide visitors towards desired actions such as contacting the agency or signing up for services.