Review and assess the current technology stack at [Agency Name] to ensure it supports operational efficiency and service quality. Identify tools and software used across different functions such as project management, design, development, marketing, and administration. Gather input from team members on the effectiveness of existing technologies and areas needing improvement. Explore new tools and technologies that could enhance productivity, collaboration, and client service. Develop a roadmap for technology updates, including prioritization, implementation planning, and training programs.