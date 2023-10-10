Boost productivity with Taskade's AI Roundtable Agent. Use this agent to get insights from AI CEOs to Expert Marketers. Elevate your tasks with AI expertise.
Dive into a world of expertise with our /roundtable AI Agent. Tap into insights from AI CEOs, Analysts, and Marketers, and transform every decision you into a masterstroke.
Taskade’s AI Roundtable Agent is like having a virtual team of specialists at your fingertips. By using the /roundtable command in Taskade, you’re instantly paired with an AI expert tailored to your task’s needs. Here’s a snapshot of these virtual consultants:
CEO Expert: Guides in decision-making and setting project objectives.
Project Manager Expert: Helps in task organization and deadline setting.
Operations Manager Expert: Provides insights on process efficiency.
Legal Advisor Expert: Highlights potential legal issues.
Marketer Expert: Recommends effective promotional strategies.
HR Professional Expert: Assists in managing team dynamics and conflict resolution.
Taskade’s AI tailors its expert selection based on your task, ensuring contextually relevant advice.
Our AI Roundtable Agent design is simple and intuitive. It allows you to create and modify agents without any technical know-how. You can customize every aspect of your AI Agents using a user-friendly, visual interface.
Choose your agent’s:
Ready to create your very own AI Roundtable agent? Here’s how to get started:
Think of Taskade’s AI Agents as your personal trainable bot. It can perform tasks for you, but ultimately it’s only as effective when given the right tools at its disposal.
Thanks to the upcoming Taskade API, you’ll be able to enable other applications to integrate with Taskade and communicate directly with your AI Agent. This way, even though your AI agents live inside of Taskade, they can reach across various platforms to get work done for you.
Connect your agents to:
Do you want your Roundtable Bot to explore the web and tap into external tools? Or do you want to keep it local with the knowledge limited to active projects?
Upload PDF, DOCX, and CSV files to train your agent on internal documentation, or enable web access and let it browse the internet to gather fresh insights from online resources.
Unleash the future of document management with our AI-driven agent, transforming chaos into organized brilliance in a single click!