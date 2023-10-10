Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
Meet the future of scheduling: an AI-driven agent that revolutionizes your calendar, making every moment count effortlessly!

  • Simple setup.
  • No coding necessary.
  • Customizable to fit your needs.
  • Fully automated.

What Can a Scheduling Agent Do?

Harness the power of Taskade’s scheduling agent and revolutionize the way you manage your time. For those unfamiliar with this cutting-edge technology, our AI-driven scheduling agent is designed to:

  • Intelligently Prioritize Tasks: Feed it your to-do list, and it will smartly prioritize your tasks based on deadlines, task types, and other criteria you set.
  • Optimize Your Day: By studying your preferences and input, it will arrange tasks in a manner that ensures you get the most out of your day, without feeling overwhelmed.
  • Offer Smart Reminders: Never miss a deadline again! Our agent analyzes your schedule and sends timely reminders, ensuring you stay on track.
  • Adaptive Rescheduling: Plans change, and our agent understands that. If you need to move things around, it will help realign your tasks in the most efficient manner.
  • Provide Time Block Recommendations: Based on your past activities and preferences, the agent will suggest optimal time blocks for different kinds of tasks, helping you establish a rhythm for maximum productivity.

Experience a new dimension of scheduling, tailored just for you, with Taskade’s state-of-the-art AI scheduling agent.

Taskade Scheduling Agent Setup Guide

Our AI Agent design is simple and intuitive. It allows you to create and modify agents without any technical know-how.You can customize every aspect of your AI Agents using a user-friendly, visual interface.

Choose your agent’s:

  • Name and avatar
  • Objectives and goals
  • Personality and tone
  • Knowledge and skills
  • Running schedule
  • Level of access
  • and much more…

Ready to create your very own AI Scheduling agent? Here’s how to get started:

  1. Open any of your projects.
  2. Define your task or problem.
  3. Type one of the available /commands and hit Enter.
  4. Wait for the agent to finish the task.
  5. And that’s it! 🥳

Taskade’s AI Agents Work Where You Do

Taskade’s AI agents live inside of Taskade, but they can reach across various platforms to work where you do. They can follow you across your different projects and workspaces and also have the ability to reach the web.

Our AI agents are accessible through /ai commands or you can chat with them in our AI chat.

Customize Your Scheduling Bot

Harnessing the capabilities of Taskade’s scheduling bot opens up endless possibilities for personalizing your workflow. Start by feeding the bot your preferences, deadlines, and habits. Do you want it to prioritize morning tasks or focus on long-term projects? Inform it, and watch it adapt.

Customizing the bot doesn’t end there. If you’ve outlined your daily, weekly, or monthly objectives in a document, the AI can read and digest that. Simply upload or link your document, and the bot will draw instructions from it, aligning your schedule accordingly.

Switch between manual interventions and automated suggestions whenever you like. If you’ve had a change of heart or new priorities emerge, tweak the bot’s settings or retrain it with updated documents. With Taskade’s AI, you have a powerful ally that evolves with you, ensuring that your scheduling is as unique as your work style.

